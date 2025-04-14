Iraq, Saudi Arabia strike deal tackling regional challenges

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Saudi Arabia have pledged to ramp up cooperation and tighten coordination to confront regional challenges, with a sharp focus on counterterrorism and advancing mutual interests.

The commitment emerged from a round of political consultations at Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, bringing together Mohammed Hussein Mohammed Bahr Aluloom, Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Bilateral Relations, and Saud Al-Sati, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister for Political and Economic Affairs.

In a statement, Bahr Aluloom underscored Iraq’s readiness to deepen ties across sectors, citing improved security and economic momentum as fertile ground for Saudi investment.

He also spotlighted the strategic Development Road project as a key driver for regional growth and stability.

Talks spanned a range of cooperation areas, including education, culture, training, and scientific research, with Bahr Aluloom reaffirming Baghdad’s determination to elevate collaboration on all fronts.

Al-Sati lauded Iraq’s progress, stressing that a stable Iraq is essential to regional balance. He reiterated Riyadh’s dedication to strengthening bilateral relations.

The two sides also assessed pressing regional and global developments, vowing to intensify joint action against terrorism.

Bahr Aluloom praised Saudi Arabia’s international role, particularly its mediation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to dialogue, balance, and regional leadership.

Addressing Syria, he voiced support for its stabilization while warning of a resurgent ISIS threat. He also reaffirmed Iraq’s backing for the creation of an independent Palestinian state.