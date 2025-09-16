Iraq, Russia discuss security and regional issues

2025-09-16T11:01:01+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji on Tuesday received Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and his accompanying delegation in Baghdad, in the presence of Russia’s ambassador to Iraq.

According to a statement from al-Araji’s media office, the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties and continuing cooperation across multiple fields. Discussions included exchanging expertise, information-sharing, and cooperation on border security, cybersecurity, counterterrorism, and combating drug trafficking.

The visit also serves as preparation for an anticipated meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming Arab summit in Moscow, to be chaired by al-Sudani.

Both sides also discussed regional developments, including joint efforts to end the war in Gaza through diplomatic means and alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

