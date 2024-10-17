Iraq Presidency denies mass execution claims after ongoing legal scrutiny of death sentences

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Presidency rejected reports regarding the approval of mass death sentences for terrorists.

In a statement, the presidency clarified that “such false news, propagated by the enemies of Iraq, seeks to create chaos, confuse the public, and incite unrest during these exceptional circumstances the region is experiencing.”

The presidency said it is committed to fulfilling its responsibilities, stating, “The Presidency of the Republic will not hesitate to ratify death sentences for terrorists who have blood on their hands, but only after all legal procedures have been completed, including appeals, retrials, and reviews by the Special Amnesty Committee.”

“As the constitutional guardian, the President is dedicated to ensuring that all legal steps are meticulously followed for those convicted of terrorism, while also prioritizing the protection of innocent Iraqi lives and holding accountable those responsible for their deaths.”

The presidency called on individuals who have received death sentences or their families, whose legal processes have not been completed, to submit their requests to the Presidency so that they may be forwarded to the relevant judicial authorities.

Notably, Iraq has faced ongoing challenges related to terrorism and violence, resulting in a high number of convictions for terrorist-related crimes. In recent years, the Iraqi government has been criticized for its use of the death penalty, with human rights organizations raising concerns about the fairness of trials and the legal processes leading to such sentences.

Despite these concerns, Iraqi authorities maintain that the death penalty is “a necessary tool for combating terrorism and ensuring justice for victims of violence.”

On Saturday, the human rights organization AFAD condemned mass executions by Iraqi authorities, including elderly inmates and some carried out in "horrific" ways, holding President Abdul Latif Rashid responsible.

In a report, AFAD, which monitors the humanitarian and human rights situation in Iraq, revealed that the country carried out one of its largest mass executions since 2003, with at least 50 prisoners hanged at Nasiriyah Central Prison in September. AFAD's investigation found that the prison conducted four mass executions that month, the largest on the 24th, when 21 inmates were taken from their cells at dawn and hanged in groups of six, sometimes amid sectarian insults.

The report also highlighted that “President Rashid signed the execution orders under political pressure from sectarian and armed factions in Baghdad, despite evidence of prisoners being tortured and coerced into confessions.”

The human rights organization held President Rashid accountable for what it called “a massacre,” which claimed the lives of at least 50 prisoners, ignoring calls to investigate torture-based confessions.