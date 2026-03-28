Iraq Parliament nears date for Presidential vote

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament is moving to set a date for electing a new President, First Deputy Speaker Adnan al-Dulaimi said on Saturday.

In a statement, al-Dulaimi underscored the need to advance long-delayed constitutional obligations, noting that Iraq’s current regional and domestic conditions require political forces to support parliamentary initiatives and prioritize national stability.

He further pointed to the importance of a fully functioning government capable of meeting public expectations on security, stability, and development, warning that continued delays could disrupt state institutions and weaken their performance.

The push comes after 220 out of 329 members of parliament signed a request calling for a session next Monday to elect the President. In a letter addressed to the parliament’s Speakership, the lawmakers —representing more than two-thirds of the legislature— argued that the move ‘’aligns with constitutional provisions and reflects current political needs.’’

Iraq’s power-sharing system allocates the presidency to a Kurd, the prime ministership to a Shiite, and the speakership to a Sunni Arab. Efforts to elect a president have repeatedly stalled due to disagreements between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the two main Kurdish parties, which have not agreed on a joint candidate, preventing the quorum required for a vote.

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