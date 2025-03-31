Iraq PM’s security officer killed in convoy accident in Wasit

Shafaq News/ A security officer from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s protection team was killed in a convoy accident in Wasit Province on Monday, a security source said.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a vehicle from the prime minister’s convoy overturned in the Sheikh Saad district, west of Wasit, while returning to Baghdad from Maysan Province. “The accident resulted in the death of one security officer and injuries of three others with varying severity.”

The injured were transferred to a hospital for treatment, while the deceased was taken to the forensic department for legal procedures, the source added.

Al-Sudani had been in Maysan since Sunday, where he inaugurated several projects and met with tribal leaders before returning to the capital.