Iraq PM, IHEC chief discuss preparations for Kurdistan elections

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with the head of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Monday for talks on the preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting, which was held in Baghdad, focused on the challenges facing the IHEC in organizing the elections, as well as "the need to ensure that the polls are free, fair, and transparent."

A statement by the Prime Minister's Office said the two sides discussed the measures taken to address "logistic or security challenges" and ensure that all eligible voters have access to the ballot boxes.

The meeting comes just over two months before the scheduled date of the elections, which is set for June 10.