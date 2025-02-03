Iraq, Jordan sign trade and quality control MoU

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer Al-Ghurairi met with Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Al-Qudah in Baghdad, where they signed the Iraqi-Jordanian Trade Committee protocol and a memorandum of understanding on quality control.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Ministry of Trade, “the meetings covered cooperation in trade, industry, customs, and standardization, with both sides agreeing to hold the committee’s next session at a later date.”

During a joint press conference, Al-Ghurairi welcomed his Jordanian counterpart’s visit, stating that “the understandings between the two countries have been finalized in a way that serves their mutual interests.”

For his part, Al-Qudah praised the high level of “professionalism” observed in the work of the joint trade committee, stressing that "the meetings resulted in a series of measures that will enhance trade exchange and overcome export and import challenges, further deepening economic cooperation between Iraq and Jordan."

He added that these steps would also help increase joint investments, particularly in the industrial sector.