Iraq: Israeli law allowing execution of Palestinian prisoners is ‘arbitrary’

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday rejected a newly approved Israeli law permitting the execution of Palestinian and Arab prisoners as an “arbitrary measure.”

The ministry described the bill —adopted by 62 votes to 47 and imposing death by hanging on West Bank residents convicted of “deadly terrorist acts” by military courts— as a violation of international law, humanitarian rules, and the Geneva Conventions, warning it represents a “dangerous escalation.”

It further criticized Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon, including reported ground incursions, citing legal breaches and growing risks to regional stability. Continued operations, it noted, are placing United Nations peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) under mounting pressure amid deteriorating field conditions.

Baghdad urged the international community to meet its obligations, ensure civilian protection, safeguard international personnel, and support efforts aimed at easing tensions to preserve stability.