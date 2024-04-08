Iraq, Austria seek to operate direct flights in high level talks

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Monday said that his government seeks to establish direct flights between Iraq and Austria as a part of an agreement on aviation services.

The Prime Minister's remarks came during a meeting with the Austrian ambassador to Iraq, Andrea Nasi, in Baghdad earlier today.

The meeting, according to a readout by al-Sudani's bureau, discussed the two countries' intention to sign the air services agreement, which would include the operation of direct flights between Iraq and Austria.

Al-Sudani discussed with his guest the progress of a bilateral project to supply Iraq with modern irrigation technology from the Austrian company, Power, and invited other Austrian companies to invest in Iraq.

The meeting touched upon "the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as with the European Union in general, and ways to strengthen partnership in various fields."

The Prime Minister highlighted Iraq's efforts to "establish balanced international relations based on mutual interests, serving sustainable development, and supporting stability in the region."