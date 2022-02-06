Austria seeks to boost economic ties with the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ A high-level delegation from the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs discussed with Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, prospects of commercial and investment cooperation between Vienna and Erbil.

The Austrian diplomatic delegation included Gerold Vollmer, the head of the Middle East, North Africa, and Southern European Union department at the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Oskar Wustinger, the Austrian Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan.

"We discussed developments in Iraq and the region and furthering of our bilateral relations," PM Barzani said in a statement on Sunday, "I appreciated Austria's friendly and historical ties with the Kurdistan Region and its support for the people of Kurdistan."

The meeting "emphasized strengthening our cooperation, particularly in trade and investment."

"The migrant crisis in Europe and the importance of preventing illegal immigration were other topics of our meeting," he concluded.

Earlier today, Vollmer and Wustinger visited the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, at the Saladin headquarters.

A readout issued by the Barzani headquarters said that the Kurdish leader discussed with his guests the historic and friendly ties between the Kurdish nation and Austria and ways to develop them.

The meeting touched upon the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq and the progress of the government formation process.

The visiting delegation highlighted the vitality of Iraq's security and the success of the October 10 election.

The meeting exchanged views on the recent situation in Syria, the threat of terrorism and extremist ideology to the regional and international stability, laying emphasis upon the need for joint efforts to deter and eradicate this phenomenon.