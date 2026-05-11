Iran's president thanks al-Sistani and Iraqis for “backing Iranian people”

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday thanked Iraq's top Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, known as The Marjaiya, for his support of the Iranian people, expressing gratitude as well to the Iraqi people for their solidarity with the Islamic Republic.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian described al-Sistani's religious authority as "an enduring fortress and steadfast pillar for the oppressed."

أرفعُ أسمى آياتِ الشكرِ للدعمِ السخيِّ الذي أولاهُ سماحةُ آيةِ اللهِ العظمى السيد السيستاني(دام ظله) تجاهَ الجمهوريةِ الإسلاميةِ الإيرانيّة والمتضررينَ من العدوانِ الأخير، مُثمناً تضامنَ الشعبِ العراقيِّ الشقيقِ. لقد استمرت المرجعيةُ دائمًا حِصناً مَنيعاً وسنداً راسخاً للمظلومين. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) May 11, 2026

Last March, al-Sistani urged “Muslims and free peoples of the world” to stand with Iran, warning that the continuation of war risked triggering "sweeping chaos and widespread instability" across the region.

The Marjaiya, alongside several other institutions, also launched a humanitarian aid campaign for both the Iranian and Lebanese peoples during the war.