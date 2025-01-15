Intelligence operatives capture ISIS "Financial Guarantor and Tailor" in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraqi military intelligence forces have captured a senior ISIS operative described as the "financial guarantor and military uniform tailor" for the terror group in Kirkuk province, officials announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the Directorate of Military Intelligence confirmed the arrest, which took place on January 15, 2025, in the Hawija district. The operation was described as a high-precision mission involving advanced intelligence gathering and field surveillance by the 8th Division’s Intelligence Unit.

“The suspect is accused of serving as a key figure within ISIS, responsible for managing financial allowances distributed to families affiliated with the organization in Hawija. Additionally, she was involved in tailoring military uniforms and gear for the group.”