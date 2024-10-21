ITF expels Kirkuk’s Deputy Governor for violating party principles

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) announced the expulsion of Yavuz Hamid Mahmoud, the First Deputy Governor of Kirkuk, citing his violation of party principles.

"The political bureau of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, chaired by ITF President Hassan Turan, held its regular meeting at the party's headquarters in Kirkuk," ITF stated.

"The political bureau discussed the recommendations of the disciplinary committee formed according to the party’s internal regulations. The committee reviewed Yavuz Hamid Mahmoud’s acceptance of the position of First Deputy Governor of Kirkuk and his participation in the local government without the knowledge or approval of the ITF leadership, which was deemed a violation of the will of the Turkmen people and the directives of the Turkmen Iraq United Front."

"The political bureau unanimously approved the disciplinary committee's recommendation to expel Mahmoud from the party." The ITF emphasized that this decision was made "to protect the interests of the Turkmen people and prevent any actions that could undermine their unity or threaten their ongoing struggle."

The statement reaffirmed that "the party would not tolerate any deviations from its principles," and that any such violations would be met with "the strictest measures to ensure the Turkmen people's goals and interests are safeguarded."

The ITF called on all its members to remain committed to the party’s core values and to uphold its mission of serving the Turkmen national cause.

This expulsion followed an order by the Governor of Kirkuk appointing Yavuz Hamid Mahmoud as the First Deputy Governor of the province.