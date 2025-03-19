ISIS suicide bomber detonates during clash with Iraqi army

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest during a confrontation with Iraqi army forces in eastern Saladin province, after being surrounded by troops tracking ISIS militants.

Security sources reported to Shafaq News that the Iraqi military's 88th Brigade had received intelligence about ISIS movements and located a group of four militants attempting to move between the town of Suleiman Beg and the Blekana mountains, near Tuz Khurmatu, about 75 kilometers east of Tikrit.

“The army forces were able to kill two militants, one with the said vest, while injuring the remaining others,” according to a statement by the Security Media Cell.

Despite ISIS’s territorial defeat in 2017, remnants of the group continue to launch sporadic attacks using asymmetric tactics, including suicide bombings, ambushes, and guerrilla warfare. These attacks often occur in Iraq’s more remote and mountainous regions, such as Saladin, where ISIS maintains hideouts.