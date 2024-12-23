ISIS propaganda graffiti in Baghdad school, investigation underway

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces spotted graffiti glorifying ISIS on the walls of a school in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, a security official reported on Monday.

The official told Shafaq News that a security force immediately arrived at the scene in Al-Zaafaraniya area, southeast Baghdad. The phrases were promptly removed from the walls, and surveillance cameras in the area were reviewed in an attempt to identify the perpetrator.

The source added that security agencies are continuing their investigation to prevent similar incidents in the region.

Last Friday, security forces surrounded the village of Khalid in Daquq, south of Kirkuk, after discovering an ISIS flag raised at the gate of one of its schools. A similar incident occurred in the Hawija district a week ago, where the perpetrators were apprehended by the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, the power vacuum in Syria has led to fears of an ISIS resurgence, as the militant group may exploit the instability to regain a foothold. This threat has prompted the Iraqi government to bolster its security along the Syrian border.

These measures encompass a total border shutdown, the deployment of additional troops, and the reinforcement of security through barbed wire, fences, concrete barriers, trenches, and thermal cameras. The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Iraqi border forces have played a significant role in these efforts, working to maintain strict control of the border and prevent any infiltration or attacks.