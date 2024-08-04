ISIS member arrested in Al-Tarmiyah: threatened locals, found with weapons

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Security Service announced the arrest of ISIS member Abu Hajar in Al-Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad.

“This member "intimidated and blackmailed people in the district, including tribal sheikhs, notables, security personnel, and citizens by sending threatening text messages, including death threats and warnings against installing cameras to avoid revealing his movements or identity," the Service stated.

"After being presented with overwhelming evidence, he admitted to making the threat under the name 'Wilayat of Northern Baghdad,'" it affirmed.

The statement added that " authorities found the accused with SIM cards and weapons, and referred him for legal action."

ISIS poses a severe threat with its history of brutal attacks and attempts to establish a caliphate. Despite losing much of its territorial control, it remains dangerous through its recruitment and propaganda. Iraq, along with international partners, has made significant efforts, including military operations and counter-terrorism measures, to disrupt ISIS's activities and ensure regional stability.