ISIS kills an Iraqi soldier in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Friday, an Iraqi soldier was killed in an armed attack by ISIS in Wadi al-Shay in Kirkuk Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS members targeted a checkpoint of the 1st Regiment / 44th Infantry of Iraqi army, which led to clashes in Daquq district, south of Kirkuk."

The source added, "A soldier was killed as a result of the clashes, and the terrorist organization's members fled to an unknown place."

Despite the 2017 defeat, ISIS remnants still pose a threat in Iraq by attacking the security forces and civilians.

The terrorists concentrate in remote areas amid security vacuums between the Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga, such as Kirkuk, where where joint military operations are regularly conducted.

ISIS members are also active in other areas, including the Hemrin mountains and the governorates of Diyala, Saladin, Nineveh, Al-Sulaymaniya, and Al-Anbar.