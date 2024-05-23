IRI targets Israeli vital site in Eilat

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) declared that they targeted a vital target in Eilat using drones.

IRI commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, such as Kata'ib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa; it is a part of the "Axis of Resistance" alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

IRI stated, "Continuing our approach in resisting the occupation, supporting our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and elderly, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq struck the enemy's strongholds with two drones."

Earlier today, the Iraqi Resistance launched a rocket attack targeting Haifa port in Israel.

"Islamic Resistance in Iraq" said they hit vital targets at Haifa port using upgraded "Arqab" cruise missiles."

This escalation follows a meeting in Tehran that brought together the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, and the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, General Esmail Qaani, alongside leaders of Lebanese, Palestinian, and Yemeni factions, affirming "continued escalation until victory in Gaza is achieved."

According to Iranian media, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, who died last Sunday in a helicopter crash in the northwest of the country.

Among those present at the meeting were Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem, Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Mohammed Abdul Salam, a representative of Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement, and officials from other Palestinian factions, including Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Al-Mayadeen, which is close to the Syrian regime, reported that representatives of Iraqi groups were also present at the meeting.