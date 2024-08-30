INIS eliminates 14 ISIS militants, including key leaders

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq's Security Media Cell reported that the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) successfully eliminated 14 ISIS militants, including several senior leaders, in al-Anbar governorate.

The operation, which was the result of two months of careful surveillance, targeted key ISIS figures who were hiding in four concealed hideouts in Al-Hazimi area, east of Wadi Al-Ghadaf in the al-Anbar desert.

The Security Media Cell detailed that the operation involved ground and aerial surveillance, coordinated with the Joint Operations Command and Global Coalition forces. The operation commenced on Thursday with surprise airstrikes and an airborne assault on the hideouts.

The militants, some of whom were equipped with explosive belts and grenades, were killed during the airstrikes and subsequent clashes. Among those killed were key ISIS leaders. The hideouts were destroyed, and weapons, logistical supplies, and explosive belts were safely detonated. Additionally, important documents and communication devices were seized.