IHEC requalifies 3 candidates

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reinstated on Sunday three candidates in the parliamentary race in Baghdad province.

According to an official document issued by the Board of Commissioners, the candidates returned to the race include Hamid Farhan Hays of the State of Law Coalition, Saad Khalil Ibrahim of Hasm Alliance, and Naseer Faleh al-Oboudi, representing the Da’i Party (The Preacher).

Iraq will hold its parliamentary elections on November 11, with 21.4 million are expected to vote.

