IHEC reports 82% turnout in special voting

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced that turnout in Sunday’s special vote reached 82.4%, with 1.1 million of 1.31 million eligible voters participating.

In a press conference, IHEC Chair Omar Ahmed said polling ran securely at 4,501 stations for security forces and 97 for displaced persons, affirming the commission’s neutrality and coordination with state and security bodies.

The Kurdistan Region recorded over 97% participation, compared to 50–90% in central and southern provinces, according to Shafaq News correspondents.

Voting ran from 7 am to 6 pm local time across 809 centers and 4,598 stations for security personnel and 27 centers for 26,538 eligible displaced voters.