IHEC: Early political promotion not officially recognized

Shafaq News/ With Iraqi Parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, a growing number of Iraqi politicians have started promoting themselves months ahead of the official campaign period, despite not yet registering with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

Under IHEC regulations, campaigning is permitted only after candidates complete the required legal, educational, and background checks, including de-Baathification, and receive official approval.

Former IHEC board member Saad al-Rawi noted that some figures are publicly presenting themselves as candidates without joining an official political list or meeting eligibility criteria.

He called for a more robust framework to address the legal, cultural, and administrative loopholes affecting the electoral process. IHEC spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalai told Shafaq News that promotional activity by unregistered individuals is not recognized by the commission.

Official campaigning begins only after candidates receive their assigned numbers through a lottery, at which point IHEC begins monitoring compliance with campaign rules.

As preparations continue, the commission has also introduced a cap on campaign spending to promote fair competition among political groups. According to political analyst Mujashaa al-Tamimi, IHEC also intends to incorporate modern technology into election monitoring, aiming to enhance transparency and increase.