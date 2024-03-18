IAEA invites Iraqi PM to nuclear summit, eyes roadmap for peaceful nuclear technology

Shafaq News/ The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday invited Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to attend a nuclear energy summit in Brussels later this month.

The IAEA said it is awaiting a visit by an Iraqi delegation to its headquarters in the coming weeks to develop a roadmap for the country to acquire nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

Al-Sudani met with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Baghdad on Monday, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

Al-Sudani said that Iraq was "one of the first countries to join the IAEA and is committed to its treaties." He said that "Iraq believes that nuclear energy should be a source of prosperity, not for developing deadly weapons."

The premier added that "Iraq deposited the requirements for joining the Convention on Nuclear Safety and the Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and Radioactive Waste Management with the IAEA at the end of last year." Pointing that "Iraq is looking forward to re-entering the field of peaceful applications of nuclear energy."

He said that Iraq is looking forward to the IAEA's assistance in developing programs and projects related to development in the field of peaceful nuclear applications.

In turn, Grossi expressed his appreciation for Iraq's cooperation with the IAEA.

Grossi considered Iraq is one of the leading countries working with the IAEA, which is committed to working with Iraq on its peaceful program and projects, which include energy, desalination, disease treatment, and other peaceful areas.

Grossi said he is looking forward to the visit of the Iraqi delegation to the IAEA headquarters in the coming weeks to work on developing a roadmap for developing Iraq's work, building infrastructure, and acquiring nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.