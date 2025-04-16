Heritage on display: Al-Anbar’s Anah Museum exhibit opens

Shafaq News/ A vibrant slice of Anah’s history took center stage as the Anah Cultural Museum, in collaboration with the local municipality, unveiled a temporary heritage exhibition during the First al-Anbar Geographic Forum.

The exhibit, which highlighted traditional artifacts and everyday tools from past generations, aimed to celebrate and preserve the region’s cultural identity.

“It’s a bridge between geography and heritage,” Geography professor Sami Al-Jumaili told Shafaq News, calling the initiative a vital step in strengthening spatial identity and deepening cultural awareness across al-Anbar.

Hassan Al-Ani, a researcher from the University of Basra, highlighted the significance of the artifacts on display—including agricultural tools, traditional garments, and household items—as powerful visual documentation.

“It connects us with our roots, especially when integrated into an academic setting with scholars from across Iraq,” he noted. The forum drew participation from geography experts representing 12 Iraqi universities, who commended the initiative for effectively blending cultural geography with community identity.