Head of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces inspects Ain Al-Asad Base
2024-07-30T07:15:37+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Falih Al-Fayyadh, visited the Ain Al-Asad military base in western Al-Anbar.

In a statement, the PMF said that Al-Fayyadh was "welcomed at the base by several security leaders and inspected various operational sectors."

The Ain Al-Asad base, which hosts advisors from the Global Coalition, including US soldiers, has frequently been the target of rocket and drone attacks claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), a term that refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, including powerful groups such as Kataeb Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa.

The latest attack on the base occurred last week when multiple rockets were launched, with no damage or casualties reported. This attack was not claimed by the IRI.

