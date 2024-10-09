Hassan Nasrallah-related post: 21 Iraqis detained by Saudi authorities

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Abdul Hussein Al-Hanin, former advisor to the Iraqi PM on energy affairs, revealed that Saudi authorities had detained 21 Iraqi citizens due to a post related to the late Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Al-Hanine wrote on his Facebook page, "Citizen Hussein Haider Abdul-Sada Al-Jamali from Al-Diwaniyah governorate is detained in Saudi Arabia along with 20 others since Saturday, September 29, due to a post on Facebook related to the martyrdom of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah."

"We contacted our ambassador and some government officials, but there has been no indication of any steps for their release." He noted, "We must present this matter to the Iraqi public; perhaps Facebook has its significance and influence."

The former advisor further emphasized, “The issue requires the personal intervention of the Prime Minister,” explaining that “leaders of major countries follow up on their citizens, even if they are criminals. So why the fear or shame in defending an innocent citizen?”