Gunmen attack home of provincial council member in Iraq's Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ A security source reported on Friday that the house of a provincial council member was attacked by gunmen north of the city of Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "unknown assailants opened fire on the home of Ammar Al-Rikabi, a council member and head of the energy committee, in the district of Al-Rifai, north of Dhi Qar."

The source added that "a large security force arrived at the scene and started pursuing the perpetrators. One suspect has been arrested and is currently under investigation."