Iraq's government criticized over failure to address water crisis

Iraq’s government has failed to confront the country’s worsening water crisis, two parliamentary committees said on Wednesday, urging the declaration of a national emergency.

Water reserves in Iraq have fallen to about eight percent of capacity, while inflows from the Tigris and Euphrates are roughly a quarter of last year’s levels due to upstream dams, drought, and crumbling infrastructure. The shortages have devastated agriculture, driven rural migration, and deepened economic strain.

In a statement, the Finance and Agriculture, Water, and Marshes committees accused the government of neglecting the crisis and remaining silent over Turkiye’s restriction of river flows, warning that continued inaction could lead to a “catastrophic” outcome.

The committees also questioned why several ministers, including the finance minister, have been barred from attending oversight sessions amid what they described as worsening fiscal pressure.