Gas Al-Janoub wins Iraqi Super Cup in straight sets

Shafaq News/ Gas Al-Janoub claimed the Iraqi Volleyball Super Cup title on Thursday evening with a commanding 3-0 victory over Erbil in the capital, Baghdad.

The match, which took place between the top two teams of the 2023-2024 season, saw Gas Al-Janoub dominate, securing the win in three straight sets.

The annual Super Cup is traditionally held before the start of each new season, pitting the league champions against the runners-up.

A highlight of the evening was the retirement of Gas Al-Janoub’s captain, Safaa Lafta.

Lafta has been a key figure for both his club and the national team.

The Iraqi Volleyball Federation also held the draw for the 2024-2025 Iraqi Premier League last Saturday, with teams divided into three groups.