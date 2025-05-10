Future Nineveh: Key member warns of withdrawal

Shafaq News / The Future Nineveh Alliance, which includes factions backed by the Shiite Coordination Framework within the Nineveh Provincial Council, is facing growing internal tensions following accusations of marginalization and political exclusion.

In an audio message obtained by Shafaq News Agency, Iraqi lawmaker Wadd Qaddo, a member of the alliance, warned that continued sidelining of representatives from Hamdaniya district and Bashiqa subdistrict could lead to a formal withdrawal from the coalition.

"The alliance has brought results for others, but we have yet to see any return for our efforts," Qaddo said. He pointed specifically to the situation in Bashiqa, claiming it remains under the dominance of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) despite ongoing participation by minority representatives.

Qaddo also expressed frustration with Nineveh Provincial Council Chairman Ahmed al-Hasoud. "I’ve tried to reach him for the past two days without any response, although we had daily contact when he was facing questioning and possible dismissal," he said, describing the silence as troubling and suggestive of a breakdown in internal coordination.

Issuing a direct warning, Qaddo stated, "If this continues, we will withdraw from the alliance and assume a neutral stance. We will pursue our interests with any party willing to engage—we refuse to be used as a stepping stone for others."

He also cautioned that unless grievances are addressed, the alliance risks losing coherence and influence.

The Nineveh Provincial Council is composed of 29 members representing a diverse array of ethnic and religious communities. The two leading blocs are the Unified Nineveh Bloc, aligned with the Sunni Arab majority and supported by the KDP, and the Future Nineveh Alliance, which includes Shabak, Yazidi, Christian, and other minority factions backed by the Shiite Coordination Framework.