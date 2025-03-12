Fund misuse concerns: $7M infrastructure push in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Authorities in Nasr district, north of Dhi Qar province, announced on Wednesday the rollout of eight infrastructure projects worth 10 billion IQD ($7.6 million), while pushing back against public criticism over a flooded transportation hub.

District administrator Azhar Mousa told Shafaq News that the projects, funded through the Dhi Qar Reconstruction Fund and provincial development programs, are in various stages of execution. "Once completed, these projects will cover nearly 70% of the district’s infrastructure needs, significantly improving conditions by late 2025," he said.

Regarding public anger over the Nasr Unified Garage, which flooded after heavy rainfall, Mousa clarified that the project is still under construction. "Some rushed to criticize it on social media," he noted, adding that the garage is being implemented directly by the General Transport Authority under the Ministry of Transport, at an estimated cost of 500 million dinars (over $380K).

The garage’s flooding sparked accusations of mismanagement and waste of public funds, with activists calling for an investigation into the supervising entity.