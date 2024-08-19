Fugitive ISIS terrorist captured in southern Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Monday, an ISIS terrorist was arrested in southern Baghdad, Baghdad Operations Command announced.

According to a statement, "a joint force from the 17th Infantry Division, along with a detachment from the Al-Mahmudiya Intelligence and Security Office, apprehended the terrorist after tracking his movements and luring him into a well-planned ambush in the Al-Latifiya area."

The captured individual, who belonged to the remnants of the defeated ISIS group, was handed over to the relevant authorities to complete the legal procedures against him.

ISIS once controlled major areas of Iraq and Syria, declaring a so-called caliphate in 2014. Although the group has been largely defeated and lost its territorial control by 2017, it continues to pose a security threat through sleeper cells and insurgent activities, particularly in Iraq's rural and less controlled areas.