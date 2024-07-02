Four children drown in tragic incident in southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Four children tragically drowned, on Tuesday, in Al-Zubair district west of Basra in southern Iraq, according to local sources.

The victims, who included three siblings and one girl, were all sheep herders, a local source told Shafaq News Agency. The children were attempting to swim in a disused oil well that had accumulated water to a depth of 10 meters.

Despite the presence of warning nets placed around the well to prevent such accidents, the children bypassed the safety barriers and met their untimely deaths.

After several hours of intensive search efforts, local rescue teams recovered the bodies of the children.