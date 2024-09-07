Former "al-Siyada" leader in Nineveh quits, joins rival coalition

Shafaq News/ Hassan Alou al-Jubouri, the former leader of Iraq's "al-Siyada" alliance in Nineveh, announced on Saturday that he had left the group to join the "Soqour al-Watan" coalition, led by Mishaan al-Jubouri.

Al-Jubouri, a former member of parliament, had served as the head of al-Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance under Khamis al-Khanjar before Lawmaker Latif al-Warshan took over leadership in Nineveh.

"I am withdrawing from the Sovereignty Alliance due to the marginalization of Nineveh and its capital, Mosul, in decision-making and the overall political process in Iraq’s Sunni provinces," al-Jubouri told Shafaq News Agency.

He also criticized the alliance for making concessions in Kirkuk that, he claimed, undermined the interests of Nineveh and its Sunni Arab majority.