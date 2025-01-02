Former University of Mosul President appointed Cultural Attaché in London

2025-01-02T13:26:21+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has appointed Qusay Al-Ahmadi, the former president of Mosul University, as the new Cultural Attaché in London, a source from the University told Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Ahmadi, who holds a PhD in Civil Engineering, left his post as University of Mosul president last month, after serving for five years.

