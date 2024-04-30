Federal Integrity Commission uncovers suspected corruption in Kirkuk project

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Commission of Integrity has flagged instances of manipulation and suspected corruption in a Kirkuk project valued at over 73 billion dinars (about $557 million).

According to the Commission's Media and Communications Office, an investigation team in Kirkuk unearthed irregularities in the estimated inspection sections related to the Kirkuk – Hawija – Manzala road paving project and the entrances to Kirkuk.

"These findings suggest potential malpractice and manipulation within the project's implementation process."

This project's total budget is a staggering 73,144,803,950 dinars.

It is noteworthy that financial corruption remains a significant challenge in Iraq, with Transparency International (TI) ranking the country 154 out of 180 in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

TI previously described Iraq as, "Among the worst countries on corruption and governance indicators, with corruption risks exacerbated by lack of experience in the public administration, weak capacity to absorb the influx of aid money, sectarian issues and lack of political will for anti-corruption efforts."

The country also ranked fourth as the most corrupt in the Arab World after Syria, Yemen, Sudan, and Libya.

Various forms of corruption, including bribery, embezzlement, nepotism, and influence peddling, have a detrimental impact on the Iraqi economy, leading to a lack of essential services, increased poverty, and political instability.

Over the years, the pervasive corruption within the Iraqi state has resulted in the misappropriation of untold billions from its oil wealth.

After assuming his position, PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani pledged to "combat corruption" in government institutions; so far, many officials have been referred to the judiciary, but political and sectarian parties still protect many others.

In March 2023, Al-Sudani issued three new initiatives to enhance the anti-corruption efforts and the internal audit work in government institutions as part of the government's strategy to fight and prevent corruption. His media office stated that the directives aim to address the threats that corruption poses to government institutions and the public services that the citizens receive, to improve the internal audit work in the government institutions, and integrate its role with the role of the Federal Board of Supreme Audit, the Federal Commission of Integrity, and the law enforcement agencies.