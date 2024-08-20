Fazli: The photographer who immortalized Kirkuk's history through his lens

Shafaq News/ In the heart of Kirkuk, nestled behind the old courthouse, lies a photography shop that has become a cornerstone of the city's history.

Established in 1956 by Fazli Namak Hussein, who inherited the shop from his father, the studio has documented decades of Kirkuk's past through the lens of Fazli's camera. Born in 1941, Fazli began his journey in photography at the age of 15, capturing the lives of the city's residents with a passion that would define his life's work.

Fazli's Lens: A Chronicle of Diverse Society

Fazli's camera has witnessed countless moments, from the mundane to the momentous. He photographed presidents, ministers, and local celebrities. His lens captured the rich tapestry of Kirkuk's society, making no distinction between its Kurdish, Arab, Turkmen, Christian, or Jewish communities. In his photographs, everyone was equal, and each moment was preserved with the same dedication.

Fazli's Studio Captured Kirkuk's Evolution

Fazli's son, Abbas, who now continues the family tradition, spoke to Shafaq News Agency about his father's legacy. "My father is one of the oldest photographers in Kirkuk," Abbas said. "He started young and has documented thousands of images that tell the story of Kirkuk's history and culture."

Abbas described how photography in Kirkuk has evolved over the years. In the early days, solar photography was the norm. This technique, famous from the 1920s until the late 1980s, used sunlight to produce black-and-white portraits. "The primitive cameras used in this method are now considered relics of a bygone era, as advances in photography technology have rendered them obsolete."

By the early 1980s, roll film cameras and instant photography had revolutionized the industry.

"Fazli's studio, located on Court Street opposite the Real Estate Bank, became a hub of this new photographic era, serving the people of Kirkuk for more than 50 years." His son told Shafaq News.

As digital photography emerged, the profession underwent another transformation. Abbas explained how digital cameras, with their superior clarity and large storage capacity, have made photography more accessible and versatile. "The technology now is so advanced that we can print any photo perfectly and highlight its beauty," he said. "This has greatly helped photographers in their work."

Fazli: A Storied Legacy in Photography

Abdullah Hassan, a fellow photographer in Kirkuk, reflected on Fazli's impact on the city. "Fazli is part of the history of this profession," Hassan told Shafaq News. "Everyone in Kirkuk knows him, and he has documented the lives of many through his lens, whether in moments of joy or sorrow. His name is forever linked with Kirkuk, and he is undoubtedly one of the city's oldest photographers."