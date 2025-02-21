FMD in Iraq's Basra: Precautionary measures taken to prevent further spread

Shafaq News/ The local government of Iraq's Basra Province announced precautionary measures to curb the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), which has recently affected livestock in several areas.

Livestock movement between Basra and neighboring provinces will be restricted for ten days to reassess the animal health situation, with movement also prohibited between districts and sub-districts where the disease has been reported, according to official documents.

"Infected and suspected livestock will be quarantined to prevent the spread of infection, while breeders will be encouraged to administer vaccinations to avoid further outbreaks,” the documents confirmed. “Necessary disinfectants and sanitizers will be provided to limit the transmission of the virus between animals and nearby fields.”

Notably, Basra has witnessed a significant number of livestock infected with and dying from FMD, with farmers accusing authorities of “failing” to provide adequate treatment.