FIFA asked to intervene: Iraq cites "racism" in Amman

Shafaq News/ FIFA is reviewing a formal complaint from the Iraq Football Association (IFA) over crowd behavior during a March World Cup qualifier in Amman, the Iraqi Federation said on Thursday.

In a letter signed by FIFA Disciplinary Committee Chair Americo Espalarigas, the global football body confirmed it had received Iraq’s request for provisional measures ahead of their June 10 qualifier and that the matter is under review by its judicial authorities, according to the IFA.

The IFA had submitted video footage and testimonies alleging “racist and political chants” by spectators during Iraq’s match against Palestine on March 25 in Jordan. The incident triggered widespread backlash in Iraq, prompting calls for guarantees to ensure a neutral and safe environment for future matches.

“The federation continues to pursue the case through official legal channels, in line with FIFA regulations,” the Iraqi Association said.

FIFA has not issued a timeline for a decision but pledged to notify the Iraqi side of any updates.