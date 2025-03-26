Explosion rocks Maysan: Iraqi judge’s home attacked
2025-03-26T08:57:05+00:00
Shafaq News/ An Iraqi judge’s residence was targeted with an explosive device, a security source reported on Wednesday.
The blast occurred in the New Teachers’ District of Maysan province, southern Iraq, causing damage to the judge’s property and surrounding homes.
No casualties were reported.
The source confirmed that the judge works at the Basra Court of Appeal but did not provide further details regarding the motive behind the attack or the individuals responsible.