Explosion at Iraqi pipeline sends fumes across Saladin

Shafaq News/ A natural gas pipeline explosion on Wednesday, near the Ajil oilfield in Saladin province led to a strong gas odour.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the smell spread across the districts of al-Dour and Samarra, reaching large parts of the province. The leak originated from a damaged pipeline transporting natural gas from the Ajil field to the North Gas Company along the Kirkuk-Tikrit road.

“The explosion was caused by pipeline deterioration,” a local environmental official stated adding that technical teams were working to isolate the gas at its source and repair the corrosion before resuming operations.

In recent years, Iraq has faced several gas pipeline incidents, resulting in casualties and economic losses. In October 2020, a gas pipeline explosion near Samawa in southern Iraq killed at least three people and injured more than 50. Similarly, the Taji gas plant, north of Baghdad, was attacked by a team of ISIS bombers, resulting in at least 14 deaths and numerous injuries. The assault involved multiple suicide bombings and led to significant damage to the facility.