EXCLUSIVE: Iraq has no intention to extend US forces presence, CF member says

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Coordination Framework (CF), which brings together Shiite political forces, denied the Iraqi government's intention to extend the presence of US forces in Iraq, while suggesting that armed operations could resume if the withdrawal timetable is not followed.

The Washington Post, citing an Iraqi official, reported that Iraq is likely to request an extension of the US military presence due to recent developments in the region following the collapse of the Al-Assad regime in Syria.

In response, MP Mokhtar al-Moussawi, a member of the CF, told Shafaq News Agency, "There is no intention from the Iraqi government or parliament to request an extension of the US forces' stay in Iraq following the recent developments in Syria…There are no concerns about the situation in Syria or its current leadership, as they do not affect Iraq's internal affairs."

Regarding the suspension of operations by Iraqi armed factions against US forces, al-Moussawi explained, “The operations stopped due to the existing timetable for the withdrawal of US troops from the country… Any extension of this presence will inevitably lead to the resumption of operations targeting American objectives and interests.”

"There is no possibility of US forces remaining; the implementation of the withdrawal timetable agreed upon by Baghdad and Washington is being closely monitored,” he added.

Months ago, Baghdad and Washington announced an agreement setting a deadline for the withdrawal of US-led Global Coalition forces by September 2025.

Since mid-October 2023, armed factions have targeted US bases in Iraq, coinciding with the Israeli war on Gaza. The Iraqi factions claimed these actions were “in retaliation for US support” of Israel.

The previous escalation between the factions and the US led to military responses, the latest being an airstrike on Al-Qaim, a town northwest of Baghdad near the Syrian border. The US Central Command confirmed that its forces targeted sites linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force and its affiliated groups in both Iraq and Syria.

The US response to the attacks also included targeted assassinations of faction leaders in central Baghdad using “guided, precise” missiles.