EXCLUSIVE: Iraq anticipates historic agreements with Turkiye ahead of Erdogan's visit

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government revealed on Sunday that the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Baghdad included "a big surprise" regarding agreements and memoranda of understanding across various sectors.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, the government's spokesperson, Basim Al-Awadi, described Erdogan's visit as "a pivotal moment that will reshape Iraqi-Turkish relations."

"The visit will not only mark a historic milestone but also unveil new pathways for cooperation between the two nations," Al-Awadi said.

The Iraqi official revealed that two agreements and around 25 memoranda of understanding will be signed during the visit, focusing on enhancing water, security, economic ties, and the Development Road Project.

Earlier today, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan disclosed the upcoming agenda for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Baghdad and Erbil, scheduled for Monday.

Fidan outlined the preparations for Erdogan's visit, indicating that "more than 20 agreements are set to be signed, focusing on the strategic framework agreement. This agreement is poised to serve as a comprehensive roadmap for enhancing cooperation across various sectors between Turkiye and Iraq."

Fidan expressed Turkiye's commitment to strengthening collaboration with Iraq, particularly in counterterrorism efforts "to ensure regional security and stability," expressing confidence that the relations between Iraq and Turkiye would "set a positive example" for the broader region.

According to the Foreign Minister, both sides would reach security, energy, agriculture, water, health, and education agreements.

"We aim to foster a relationship that enables regional stability, prosperity, and development. We aspire to institutionalize our ties in this manner and strive for the advancement and prosperity of the region." He said.

On Sunday, several sources reported to Shafaq News Agency that Erdogan's official visit to Baghdad will witness the signing of approximately 37 multi-faceted MoUs, the most important of which is the strategic framework memorandum for cooperation between the two countries, from which five committees will branch out: security, water, economic, energy, and transportation.

The Turkish President is set to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid.

Erdogan will be received tomorrow, Monday, at Baghdad International Airport with 21-gun salutes, which is the country's highest honor.