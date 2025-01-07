Drone wreckage discovered in southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ The remains of a drone measuring two meters in length were discovered in Al-Samawah desert, Al-Muthanna province, a security source revealed, on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a joint security force located the wreckage in Al-Zahra area, near Al-Salman district of Al-Muthanna.

“Authorities have initiated an investigation to identify the drone’s type, purpose, and origin,” the source said, further clarifying that key aspects under scrutiny include the nature of the drone’s mission, the reason for its flight over such a remote area, the circumstances surrounding its crash, and the timeframe of its operation.

He did not provide any further details.