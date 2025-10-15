Disqualifications underway as candidate complaints mount

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed on Wednesday that it is continuing to disqualify candidates from the upcoming provincial elections, scheduled for November 11, 2025, as part of an ongoing vetting process.

Hassan Hadi Zayer, a member of the commission’s media team, told Shafaq News that the IHEC is receiving regular responses from relevant authorities and the electoral judiciary regarding candidate eligibility. “The disqualification process remains active across all provinces,” he stated.

On the logistical front, Zayer reported that more than 1.5 million biometric voter cards have been distributed since September 24 through 1,079 centers nationwide. “The distribution is progressing at a steady pace,” he noted, adding that approximately 3.5 million cards remain to be distributed.

Since nominations opened, the commission has disqualified more than 750 of the contenders. Some were excluded under Iraq’s Accountability and Justice Law, others for criminal convictions or additional legal issues. At the same time, dozens of previously barred candidates have been reinstated following appeals and reviews by the relevant authorities.

Read more: Financial muscle: How money shapes Iraq's upcoming elections