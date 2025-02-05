Disputed laws push for electronic voting in Iraqi Parliament

Shafaq News/ A petition has been submitted to the Federal Supreme Court requesting a ruling on adopting electronic voting for legislation in Parliament, an Iraqi MP announced on Wednesday.

MP Zuhair Al-Fatlawi of the Ishraqat Kanoon bloc told Shafaq News that the court will review the case, and if approved, the decision would require parliament to use electronic voting in future sessions.

“Implementing electronic voting would resolve numerous issues between parliament and the Federal Supreme Court,” Al-Fatlawi emphasized.

Currently, many laws are passed through a show of hands, a method criticized by several lawmakers as imprecise, particularly when voting on critical legislation. Recent controversies include the passage of three contentious laws: the Personal Status Law, the General Amnesty Law, and the Property Restitution Law.