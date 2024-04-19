Discovery of Yazidi mass grave in Sinjar

Shafaq News / The Petrichor Human Rights Organization announced, on Friday, the discovery of a new mass grave containing victims from the Yazidi community who were killed by ISIS militants in the Sinjar district of Nineveh governorate.

The organization stated that the grave belongs to victims who went missing during the Yazidi genocide in 2014.

They noted that they were notified by "workers who were modifying a road for pavement purposes and stumbled upon the grave during excavation. Immediately, a team from the organization was dispatched to the site."

"The relevant authorities have been informed to take necessary legal action in this matter, share the coordinates, and work towards justice and providing support to the victims' families."

Notably, ultraconservative Sunni ISIS emerged in the early 2000s with the sole aim of establishing a caliphate, or Islamic state, governed by strict Sharia law.

It gained global attention for its brutal tactics, including mass executions, kidnappings, and the persecution of religious and ethnic minorities.

At its peak, ISIS controlled significant territories in Iraq and Syria, but military efforts by various international coalitions, including the United States and local forces, have significantly weakened the group.

Despite territorial losses, ISIS remains a threat through its global network of sympathizers and affiliates, engaging in terrorist activities worldwide.