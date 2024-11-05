Dhi Qar MPs demand replacement of governor, citing unilateral decisions

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, members of Iraq’s Parliament from Dhi Qar province urged National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) leader Ammar al-Hakim to replace Governor Murtada al-Ibrahimi, who is politically affiliated with the movement, citing his tendency to make unilateral decisions without consulting local representatives.

In a joint statement, the MPs said they convened on Monday at the parliamentary building to discuss issues affecting Dhi Qar. A key concern was the governor’s lack of coordination and response to the province’s MPs, noting that “he frequently acts independently without any prior consultation.”

The MPs referenced their constitutional rights, legislative powers, and the Federal Supreme Court's decisions, which clearly endorse the role of MPs in overseeing provincial councils and local governments. They expressed deep concern over the administrative disorder and mismanagement in Dhi Qar, including “inequities in contract hiring for local residents under the national budget law,” which they say has “led to favoritism and a perception of unfair treatment in the community.”

The 19 MPs collectively requested that al-Hakim “appoint a new governor with sufficient experience, integrity, and the ability to engage and coordinate effectively with the MPs and key community stakeholders in the province.”

The MPs also voiced support for Dhi Qar’s Provincial Council members in exercising their oversight role and initiating a lawful, constitutional inquiry of Governor al-Ibrahimi. To address concerns of financial and administrative misconduct, they agreed to visit the Financial Auditing Bureau on Tuesday, followed by a trip to the Integrity Commission to submit and follow up on relevant files concerning Dhi Qar.

The MPs further agreed to form a delegation to meet with the Chief Justice of Dhi Qar’s Appellate Court to discuss judicial matters, and they plan to seek an audience with the Prime Minister and leaders of various political blocs to bring attention to the province's issues.

This comes after Dhi Qar’s Provincial Council formally requested that Governor al-Ibrahimi appear before the council for questioning on November 12, following a letter sent in late October.