Ahead of elections, new Iraqi alliance takes shape

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a coalition of prominent Iraqi political figures announced the formation of the "Iraqi National Civil Alliance" under the banner "Justice, Equality, and Demilitarization of Society."

The alliance, unveiled ahead of the upcoming year-end elections, seeks to promote citizenship values and establish a civil state based on the rule of law, free from foreign interventions.

In a speech at the launch event, leading figure Adnan al-Danbous credited Iyad Allawi and other key personalities for driving the initiative. "All members have unanimously chosen Iyad Allawi as the head of the alliance, motivated by our deep belief that Iraq deserves a state founded on justice and equality," he stated emphasizing that Iraq has paid a heavy price due to flawed policies and sectarian quotas, underscoring the urgent need for a comprehensive national project to restore stability and strength.

The coalition boasts the participation of well-known political figures, including Iyad Allawi, Saleh al-Mutlaq, Raed Fahmi, former Health Minister Jaafar Allawi, Hana Edwar, and Adnan al-Danbous, among others from diverse political and civil backgrounds. The Iraqi National Civil Alliance aims to represent the national will within the framework of the constitution and democratic principles while fostering sustainable development across Iraq.

Calling on Iraqis to unite behind this new political vision, Al-Danbous urged citizens to support the alliance’s efforts in consolidating the principles of citizenship and rebuilding a stable, prosperous Iraq.