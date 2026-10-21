Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Wednesday that Riyad Al-Hamidawi would replace lawmaker Hassan Al-Khafaji as member of the country’s sixth parliamentary term.

A decision by the commission’s Board of Commissioners showed that Al-Hamidawi, a Baghdad candidate for the Reconstruction and Development Bloc led by former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received 7,634 votes, the second-highest tally on the bloc’s list.

Al-Khafaji, also known as Hasanain Al-Khafaji, was previously sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment by Iraq’s Central Criminal Court for Combating Corruption after being convicted of extortion. The court convicted him under Article 452 of Iraq’s Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, as amended.

Al-Khafaji was among 47 officials arrested during the first phase of the Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings